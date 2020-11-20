Talented families that graced the sporting world

James Botham, grandson of cricketer Sir Ian, is poised to win his first Wales cap in rugby union this weekend, further enhancing the sporting dynasty of a talented family. Here, the PA news agency looks at the Bothams and some other great sporting families.

Ian, Liam and James Botham

Sir Ian Botham was one of England's greatest (PA Archive)

Sir Ian Botham, one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, played 102 Tests for England and won five Ashes series. He is still England’s third-highest Test wicket-taker with 383. He also – albeit briefly – played professional football for Scunthorpe.

His son Liam played first-class cricket for Hampshire in 1996 but then switched to rugby, playing both union and league before retiring due to injury at the age of 27.

Liam’s son James, 22, is a flanker with Cardiff Blues who has represented Wales in youth levels. He was called up to the senior squad for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia.

Muhammad and Laila Ali

World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali was not only “the greatest” – as he put it – in the ring but arguably the most influential sportsperson of all time, transcending boxing through his personality and activism. Daughter Laila took up the fight game at the age of 18 and won all 24 of her professional fights before retiring in 2007.

Sir Alex and Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson (right) has followed his father Sir Alex (left) into football management (PA Archive)

Sir Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in British football history with trophies including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues during a glorious 26-year spell with Manchester United. He also won three Scottish titles with Aberdeen. Son Darren, currently in his third spell in charge of Peterborough, has been managing in the lower divisions for almost 14 years.

Chris and Stuart Broad

Chris (left) and Stuart Broad (right) have both played Test cricket for England (PA Wire)

With 514 Test wickets, Stuart Broad is England’s second-most prolific bowler after James Anderson. The seamer has played 143 Test matches and, at 34, is still going strong. His father Chris, a left-handed opening batsman, scored six centuries in 25 Tests for England. He is now better known as a no-nonsense international match referee.

Graham and Damon Hill

Damon Hill with a bust of his father, Graham, who like him also won the Formula One world title (PA Archive)

Graham Hill was a dashing two-time Formula One world champion in the 1960s who consolidated his greatness with victories in the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24-hour race. He was tragically killed at the age of 46 in an air crash in 1975. His son Damon continued the family’s love of motorsport, first on bikes and then cars. He won the Formula One title in 1996.

Frank and Frank Lampard & Harry and Jamie Redknapp

HMV Football Extravaganza – London (PA Archive)

Frank Lampard junior, now the Chelsea manager, was one of the finest midfielders of his generation, earning 106 England caps and scoring a club record 211 goals for Chelsea, with whom he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League. His father Frank senior had a long career as a defender with West Ham. Frank junior’s first cousin Jamie Redknapp was also a fine midfielder with Liverpool and Tottenham. Jamie’s father, Harry, is one of England’s best-known managers. His clubs have included Bournemouth, West Ham and Tottenham and he won the FA Cup with Portsmouth.

George, Ron and Dean Headley

Dean Headley, pictured at Sabina Park, Jamaica, where the stand behind him was named after his grandfather George (PA Archive)

George Headley is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He averaged 60.83 in 22 Tests for the West Indies, with 10 centuries, statistics that could have been greater without the career interruption of the second world war. Son Ron also played two Tests for the West Indies in 1973 and grandson Dean was a fast bowler with Kent who played 15 Tests for England.

Petr, Jessica, Nelly and Sebastian Korda

Czech tennis player Petr Korda was one of the leading forces in the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning the Australian Open and reaching a French Open final. Now based in the United States, his daughters Jessica and Nelly have become professional golfers and son Sebastian has maintained the family’s tennis tradition, winning the junior Australian Open in 2018.

Percy and Peter Alliss

Both Peter Alliss (pictured) and his father Percy were notable golfers (PA Archive)

Peter Alliss, now best known as the BBC’s long-serving voice of golf, was a fine player in his day and won 31 professional tournaments. He also played in eight Ryder Cups in the 1950s and 60s after his father Percy made four appearances between 1929 and 1937.

James, Thomas and Magraff Leuluai

Thomas Leuluai, son of James, has enjoyed two successful spells at Wigan (PA Wire)

Veteran Wigan hooker Thomas Leuluai is targeting a third Super League title after reaching next week’s Grand Final. The World Cup-winning New Zealand international’s father James played in the Challenge Cup final with Hull in 1985 during his own celebrated career while brother Macgraff is also a professional, most recently with Widnes.

Piotr, Anna and Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki hails from a multi-sporting sporting background (PA Archive)

Denmark’s former tennis world number one Caroline Wozniacki has two sporting parents. Her father Piotr played professional football in both Poland and Denmark and mother Anna represented Poland at volleyball.

Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning

Eli Manning is the third member of his family to have enjoyed a lengthy career in the NFL (PA Archive)

Super Bowl-winning brothers Peyton Manning (Indianapolis and Denver) and Eli (New York Giants) are two of their greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Their father Archie, who too was a quarterback, also had a long NFL career, mainly with New Orleans.