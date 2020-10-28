South Africa rugby investigating the death of a player at illegal amateur tournament
South Africa rugby’s governing body has launched an investigation after a player died at an illegal tournament.
Vizicelo Zondani died at an amateur competition on Saturday despite the community game not being permitted to be played in the country for the remainder of 2020.
The incident is said to have taken place in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape.
Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, said: "This is a tragic incident that should never have happened. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and team-mates of Vizicelo.
"Unfortunately, this goes directly against our Covid-19 guidelines around return to training, as all amateur rugby matches have been suspended for the year due to the pandemic, and all our unions, clubs and other bodies know this.
"This tournament should never have taken place and we will launch a full investigation into the incident, as well as the tournament."
Professional teams in South Africa have only just got back to playing since the sport was suspended earlier this year.
South Africa’s national side also recently pulled out of the Rugby Championship against Argentina, New Zealand and Australia because they felt their lack of time on the pitch would be a disadvantage to them.
This means their next international fixture is July 2021 against the British and Irish Lions.