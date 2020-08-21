Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch?
The Gallagher Premiership is firmly back underway and this weekend’s action kicks off with Sale Sharks hosting Exeter Chiefs.
The match, which will be behind-closed-doors at the AJ Bell Stadium, kicks off at 6pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 2.
The team sheets are up and they are full of stars.
For hosts Sharks, they will be hoping new signing Manu Tuilagi will play more of a part in the match than he did last week in their 16-10 defeat to Harlequins.
And another England star and regular feature for Sharks, Tom Curry, will also start.
While for Chiefs, Luke Cowan-Dickie starts once again after scoring a try last week against Leicester Tigers.
And there is still no sign of Jack Nowell as he remains out due to injury, though is it understood he will return soon.
The Chiefs are firmly at the top of the table and a win would see them further cement their place, while a victory for Sharks would move them to second.
Other matches taking place today, which you can watch on the BT Sport red button, are Gloucester v Bristol Bears and Wasps v Worcester Warriors.