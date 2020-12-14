Rugby World Cup 2023 draw LIVE

South Africa claimed the trophy last year
South Africa claimed the trophy last year (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
12:14pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup draw takes place today to determine who will play who in the pool stage at the competition being hosted in France.

Each team has been placed in a band and teams from each band will be placed in a different pool.

The bands

Band 1 - South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales

Band 2 - Ireland, France, Australia, Japan

Band 3 - Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy

Band 4 - Oceania 1, Americas 1, Europe 1, Asia / Pacific 1

Band 5 - Africa 1, Europe 2, Americas 2, Final Qualifier Winner

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Band 1

South Africa are in pool B

New Zealand are in pool A

England are in pool D

Wales are in pool C

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Band 2 draw

Ireland are in pool B

France are in pool A

Australia are in pool C

Japan are in pool D

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Band 3 draw

Scotland are in pool B

Argentina are in pool D

Fiji are in pool C

Italy are in pool A

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Band 4 draw

Oceania 1 will be in pool D

Americas 1 will be in pool A

Europe 1 will be in pool C

Asia / Pacific 1 will be in pool B

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Band 5 draw

Africa 1 will be in pool A

Europe 2 will be in pool B

Americas 2 will be in pool D

The final qualifier winner will be in pool C

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

France will be in pool A

The host nation will be in pool  A!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Here we go!

The draw should actually begin now!

Who will play who?

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Draw delay

The delay on the draw comes as they explain how it will all work.

The announcement of the pool draw should happen in a few moments

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Just a few minutes!

We are just a few moments away from finding out who will play who!

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The draw will be drawn soon!

The draw is having a huge build up but the pool draw will begin soon

CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.
123

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugby World Cup