Rugby World Cup 2023 draw LIVE

The 2023 Rugby World Cup draw takes place today to determine who will play who in the pool stage at the competition being hosted in France.
Each team has been placed in a band and teams from each band will be placed in a different pool.
Band 1 - South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales
Band 2 - Ireland, France, Australia, Japan
Band 3 - Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy
Band 4 - Oceania 1, Americas 1, Europe 1, Asia / Pacific 1
Band 5 - Africa 1, Europe 2, Americas 2, Final Qualifier Winner
Band 1
South Africa are in pool B
New Zealand are in pool A
Band 2 draw
Band 3 draw
Band 4 draw
Oceania 1 will be in pool D
Americas 1 will be in pool A
Europe 1 will be in pool C
Asia / Pacific 1 will be in pool B
Band 5 draw
Africa 1 will be in pool A
Europe 2 will be in pool B
Americas 2 will be in pool D
The final qualifier winner will be in pool C
France will be in pool A
The host nation will be in pool A!
Here we go!
The draw should actually begin now!
Draw delay
The delay on the draw comes as they explain how it will all work.
The announcement of the pool draw should happen in a few moments
Just a few minutes!
We are just a few moments away from finding out who will play who!
The draw will be drawn soon!
The draw is having a huge build up but the pool draw will begin soon
