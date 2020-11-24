Princess Anne congratulates Exeter Chiefs on winning the Premiership and Champions Cup
Exeter Chiefs have received the royal seal of approval from Princess Anne who wrote to congratulate them on their Premiership and Champions Cup wins.
The Chiefs defeated Wasps 19-13 in the Premiership final last month and Racing 92 31-27 in the Champions Cup final in October.
The Princess not only offered her congratulations but thanked the club’s owner Tony Rowe for ‘everything’ he does for rugby.
She said: "I would just like to offer my congratulations to all involved in the success of what is a true club effort. The impact on Exeter as a city and the south west is obvious, but it is also an example of what a rugby club can do for its fans, the local community and, more broadly, fans of rugby elsewhere, including Scotland!
“Well done and thank you for all you do for the game of Rugby Union.”
The Princess is the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.