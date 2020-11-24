Ollie Lawrence ruled out of England’s Autumn Nations Cup showdown with Wales
16:39pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
England will finish their Autumn Nations Cup pool campaign without Ollie Lawrence after the Worcester centre was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Wales because of a hip injury.
Lawrence played 69 minutes of last weekend’s 18-7 victory over Ireland but he has since been troubled by the issue to his joint and he has been rested for the climax to Group A.
The 21-year completed his debut in the Six Nations title-clinching win against Italy at the start of the autumn and has made successive starts at outside centre since.