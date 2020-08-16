Northampton Saints v Wasps: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch? And team news
Northampton Saints play Wasps in the last fixture of Premiership Rugby’s return this weekend.
The game, which will be behind-closed-doors at Saints’ home ground of Franklin’s Gardens, kicks off at 3pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.
Both team sheets were released this weekend with a whole host of international stars taking to the pitch.
Hosts Saints have Welsh fly-half Dan Biggar starting for them as well as England players Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlum and George Furbank.
While Wasps have England stars Joe Launchbury and Dan Robson among their ranks. Two new additions to the squad, Ben Vellacott and Ryan Mills, may make their debut for the club as they start today’s fixture on the bench.
So far this weekend, Premiership Rugby has come back with a bang.
Harlequins beat Sale Sharks 16-10, Bristol Bears bested Saracens 16-12, Bath demolished London Irish 34-17, Gloucester trounced Worcester Warriors 44-15 and Exeter Chiefs cemented their place at the top of the table with a bonus point 26-13 win over Leicester Tigers.