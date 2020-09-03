Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I watch? And team news
Northampton Saints will take on table leaders Exeter Chiefs in round 18 of the Gallagher Premiership on Friday evening.
The match, which will be played behind-closed-doors at Saints home ground Franklins Gardens, will kick off at 7.45pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.
Team news has been released and while Saints have featured all of their big stars, Chiefs have rested a lot of their international players.
Starting for Saints is Welsh international Dan Biggar, England’s Courtney Lawes and George Furbank and Scotland’s Rory Hutchinson.
By contrast, Chiefs have not decided to play big names Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Sam Simmonds or Joe Simmonds.
And while they have chosen to hold back a few stars, they still have Scotland’s Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and England’s Don Armand in their 15.
Since rugby returned last month, Chiefs have not lost a match while Saints have only managed to win one game.
Chiefs are also currently 14 points clear at the top of the table, while Saints sit in sixth - five points behind fifth place Bath.
Another match is also taking place tomorrow night between Worcester Warriors and Bristol Bears which kicks off at 6pm and will be available to watch on BT Sport’s red button.