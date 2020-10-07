Northampton Saints star Piers Francis withdraws from England camp after positive Covid test
Northampton Saints player Piers Francis has had to withdraw from Eddie Jones’ England camp this week after testing positive for coronavirus.
He played against Sale Sharks last Tuesday and since the match Sharks have said 22 players and five staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.
The Rugby Football Union said: “Francis is following relevant isolation protocols at home in line with Public Health England-agreed guidelines."
Francis had been selected as part of England’s 28-strong squad to prepare for their match against the Barbarians on October 25 and their final 2020 Six Nations match against Italy on October 31.
Francis’ Saints lost 34-14 to Sharks to put Sharks in prime spot to make the play-offs for the Premiership, however, the test results meant they had to postpone and then forfeit their final regular fixture against Worcester Warriors.
The decision meant Bath progressed to the semi-finals which will both be played this weekend.