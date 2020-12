Justin Tipuric returns as Wayne Pivac makes nine changes for Italy clash

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made nine changes to the starting line-up for their final Autumn Nations Cup match against Italy in Llanelli on Saturday.

Flanker Justin Tipuric, who missed the 24-13 loss to England last weekend because of a head knock, returns to the back row alongside James Botham and Taulupe Faletau.

Other switches include a start for George North at outside centre, with Bristol’s Callum Sheedy and Scarlets number nine Kieran Hardy named as half-backs.

Wing North’s last Wales start in the number 13 shirt was against Italy in February, when he helped his side to a 42-0 victory.

Pivac has selected a new front row of Nicky Smith, Sam Parry – who makes his first Test start – and Tomas Francis, with lock Will Rowlands replacing Jake Ball.

Botham retains his place and moves from openside to blindside flanker, accommodating Tipuric’s return, with one other change seeing a fit-again Liam Williams returning at full-back instead of Leigh Halfpenny.

Pivac said: “Saturday is another opportunity for these players, and for us as a squad it is another opportunity to continue to build and to see the results of all the hard work in training.

Wales v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium (PA Archive)

“We have blooded eight new caps this campaign, and importantly by the end of the match each of them would have had a number of appearances to their name.

“From the outset we wanted this campaign to be about giving players opportunity and we have done that.

“The hard work in training is coming through and we want to show that again on Saturday and finish the campaign on a high with the performance and result we want.”

Wales have won just two of their nine Tests since Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland last year, beating Italy and Georgia.