Josh Adams ready for wing battle with England star Jonny May

Josh Adams and Jonny May look set for a head-to-head battle on Saturday that could see world champions South Africa provided with some sobering viewing.

Wales wing Adams and England try machine May should be among the headline acts on show in the Autumn Nations Cup clash at Parc y Scarlets.

Between them, they have amassed 45 tries in 86 Tests, with May’s haul of 31 putting him joint-second with Will Greenwood and Ben Cohen on England’s all-time list.

Like May, Adams averages an international try in less than every two games, and current form suggests they are frontrunners for British and Irish Lions Test berths against the Springboks next summer.

May served further notice of his world-class finishing ability by scoring a spectacular solo try in England’s 18-7 Nations Cup victory over Ireland four days ago.

“It was a fantastic finish,” Adams said. “Fair play to him.

“I’ve played against him before, so it won’t be anything new to me. What can I say? Fair play, great score, well done pal.

“Most international wings have their point of difference. You look at Cheslin Kolbe’s footwork, Josua Tuisova’s power – every winger has their point of difference, and Jonny’s is his speed, no doubt.

“I’ve faced all sorts of different wingers, as has he, so I will do my homework and will make sure I get my role right, which is the most important thing.”

Adams is now plying his trade at Cardiff Blues, but a three-year stint in the English Premiership with Worcester thrust him into Wales contention and his Test breakthrough in 2018.

Wasps v Northampton Saints – Gallagher Premiership – Ricoh Arena (PA Archive)

“It was awesome for me,” added Adams, who was top try-scorer at the World Cup in Japan last year.

“I’ve said it before, but I couldn’t say I would be sitting here if it wasn’t for that exposure.

“The coaching staff at Worcester were excellent. Sam Vesty was the backs and attack coach at the time, and he is obviously in Northampton now.

“I speak to Biggs (Wales and Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar) about him, and you know when someone like Dan Biggar speaks highly of a coach, you know he’s obviously going to be half decent.

That exposure definitely helped me perform better

“So he was excellent for me, he spent a lot of time with me, he put a lot of time and effort into me, which I am very thankful for.

“And I think just the exposure of playing in the Premiership week in and week out, playing against top international wingers most weeks with the quality of the squads in the Premiership, that exposure definitely helped me perform better when I came into the international environment.”

Top of Adams’ agenda this weekend will be trying to help Wales overcome the odds and topple an England team unbeaten for six Tests.

Wales, in contrast, had lost six on the bounce before seeing off Georgia 18-0 in Llanelli last weekend.

Wales v Georgia – Autumn Nations Cup – Parc y Scarlets (PA Wire)

Adams said: “We are under no illusions as to how good they (England) have been.

“What is most important is we stick together as a group, which we’ve been doing really, really well, and we just focus on ourselves.

“We understand England are a great team – of course they are. We can also be a great team, and we have to have that belief in us we can go out and perform.

“We’ve been working hard on aspects of our game where we think we can get some joy against England. I am sure they will be doing the same for us.”