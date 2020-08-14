Harlequins v Sale Sharks: When is it? What time? How do I watch? What channel? And team news
Gallagher Premiership rugby is returning this evening with a clash between Harlequins and Sale Sharks.
The match, which will be behind- closed-doors at Quins’ home ground The Stoop, kicks off at 7.45pm and will be available to watch on BT Sport 2.
Both clubs released their team sheets yesterday with a host of stars among the line-ups.
The most exciting face in the Quins starting 15 for fans will be the return of England international Mike Brown who has not played for nine months due to knee injury.
Chris Ashton will make his debut for the London side after signing from Sale earlier this year.
And captaining the side is Chris Robshaw, who is seeing out his Quins career in these remaining matches of the season before heading to the US to play.
Sale will be unveiling their big new signing, former Leicester Tigers and England star Manu Tuilagi.
Alongside Tuilagi is another new signing, Sam Hill, who joined the club from Exeter Chiefs.
Sale are currently second in the table while Quins are seventh.
The match will be the first Premiership game since the league was suspended due to the pandemic in March.