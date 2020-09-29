Harlequins legend Chris Robshaw says he is ‘devastated’ he couldn’t bid farewell to The Stoop in front of the fans who mean so much to him.

Robshaw made his 299th appearance as he ran out at his ‘home’ for the last time on an emotional night that marked the end of 17-years at the club.

He wrote on Twitter: "I was devastated not to have the opportunity to share last night with you all. This club means absolutely everything to me; you have celebrated with me and consoled me since the very beginning and words can’t express how grateful I am for your undying support and companionship over the years.

"From the bottom of my heart, I mean it when I say you are my family and you will always be my family and The Stoop will always be my home.

“Although we didn’t share last night, I will never forget the feeling you give me every time I run out at The Stoop. One more to go.”

The former England captain worked his way up from the academy to be a mainstay of the senior side, helping them win their first and only Premiership title in 2011-12.

His last match in a Quins shirt will take place on October 4 against Leicester Tigers before he sets off for the United States where he is joining San Diego Legion.