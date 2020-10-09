The Gallagher Premiership semi-finals will be played this weekend with Exeter Chiefs playing Bath and Wasps taking on Bristol Bears.

And the winners will face each other in the final on October 24.

Wasps v Bristol Bears

Wasps will host Bears this weekend - (Copyright PA)

Neither club has been in the knock-out rounds of the Premiership for a while.

Wasps were last in the semis in the 2017/18 season when they were beaten by Saracens 57-33 and they last claimed the trophy back in 2008.

While Bristol are in the semis for the first time in 13 years and have never won the trophy.

The match will take place at Wasps’ Ricoh Arena with a kick off time of 1.30pm and it will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.

For hosts Wasps, England stars Joe Launchbury and Dan Robson will start alongside club stalwart Josh Bassett.

And for Bristol, it comes as no surprise that their star of the moment Semi Radradra will start as well as Callum Sheedy and Max Malins.

Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Chiefs will battle against Bath tomorrow - (Copyright PA)

Chiefs will have their eyes on the prize after losing out in the final last year to Saracens and they will be favourites heading into this fixture.

Bath will have less pressure on them after they scraped into the semis.

They picked up a point in their last regular fixture after drawing with Saracens but a Sale Sharks win would have seen them lose out.

However, Sharks had to forfeit their last regular match against Worcester due to positive Covid tests and so Bath will fight for a final spot.

The game will take place at Chiefs’ home ground of Sandy Park with a kick off time of 4.30pm and it will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.

Chiefs have named their star internationals in the starting squad with England’s Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie and Scotland’s Stuart Hogg all taking to the pitch.

A notable loss for the club is Jack Nowell who’s injured.

While Bath have a reigning Premiership champion starting for them in new signing and former Saracen Ben Spencer.

They also have Welsh star Taulupe Faletau and England’s Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph and Sam Underhill.