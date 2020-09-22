Former England rugby star Matt Dawson reveals he and wife Carolin are splitting up after 11 years
Former England rugby star and World Cup winner Matt Dawson has announced he and his wife Carolin have separated after 11 years together.
Dawson said the pair will co-parent their two sons, Alex and Sami.
He said on Twitter: "We know this will be a surprise to most but after 11 years together Carolin and I have decided our relationship needs a new direction, bringing our marriage to an end.
"The love for our beautiful boys grows stronger day by day as does our friendship as co-parents.
“To our dear friends please continue to support us as positively as you can for the next stage of our lives. It’s vital that Alex and Sami understand that we will always be a united family.”
The news of the end of his nine-year marriage comes just days after it was announced Dawson will step down from his role as team captain on BBC show A Question of Sport following 16 years on the programme.
Fellow team captain Phil Tufnell and host Sue Barker are also leaving the show.
After the announcement, Dawson said: “Thanks for all the lovely messages. I’m not sure how to respond so I’ll have a think. Needless to say I will miss @QuestionofSport immensely.”
Replacements for the show have not yet been revealed but it has been reported that former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott will be the new host.