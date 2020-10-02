Former England rugby star Maggie Alphonsi announces birth of baby boy
17:00pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Former England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi has announced the birth of a baby boy.
The 36 year-old gave birth today and has named her newborn Artie Wynne Alphonsi.
She wrote on Twitter: "Today my pregnancy journey came to an end and saw the arrival of our baby boy into the world. Artie Wynne Alphonsi.
“I thought playing rugby for ENG was hard, but child birth has to be the toughest thing ever!!! Thanks to the staff at Stoke Mandeville for looking after us.”
Alphonsi, who won 74 caps for her national side, has not revealed the identity of her partner.