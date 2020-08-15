Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers: When is it? What time? How do I watch it? What channel? And team news
The Gallagher Premiership returns this weekend and one of the long awaited fixtures sees Exeter Chiefs take on Leicester Tigers.
The match, which will be behind-closed-doors at Chiefs’ home ground Sandy Park, kicks off at 2pm and will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.
Chiefs feature some of their international players in their starting 15. Scotland’s Stuart Hogg and England’s Henry Slade are included to try and maintain their top of the table spot.
While Tigers’ new head coach Steve Borthwick has filled his team with big names in an attempt to improve his club’s underwhelming season.
World Cup stars Ellis Genge, George Ford and Ben Youngs will all take to the field this afternoon. Tigers have only won four games this season so far.
Other games, available on BT Sport’s red button, are Worcester Warriors v Gloucester, Bath v London Irish and Bristol Bears v Saracens.
Harlequins beat Sale 16-10 on Friday evening at The Stoop and the final match of the weekend will be played tomorrow between Northampton Saints and Wasps.