England rugby star Henry Slade welcomes first child with partner Megan Browse
England and Exeter Chiefs rugby player Henry Slade and his partner Megan Browse have announced the birth of their daughter.
The couple also revealed her name as Olive Margot Slade after she was born on Friday.
In an Instagram post, Slade wrote: “Yesterday the amazing @meganbrowse brought us the most beautiful baby girl. Olive Margot Slade. She’s only been here a matter of hours but she’s already our world both mum and baby are doing great. I love my girls xxx”
A host of rugby stars were quick to congratulate the couple.
England captain Owen Farrell wrote: “Congrats mate”
While England player Billy Vunipola said: “Congratulations bred! x”
England and Bath star Ben Spencer wrote: "Brilliant mate, congrats"
And Munster player Mike Haley commented: "Unreal bro! Congrats to you both x"
The birth of his daughter didn’t stop Slade from playing in Premiership Rugby’s return this weekend as he competed in Chiefs’ match against Leicester Tigers yesterday.
Chiefs maintained their top of the table spot with a bonus point 26-13 win.
Slade’s club will next take to the field on Friday against Sale Sharks.