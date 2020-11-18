England rugby star Henry Slade reveals he ‘burst into tears’ when daughter was born
England rugby star Henry Slade has opened up about how he ‘burst into tears’ when his daughter was born earlier this year.
Slade and his partner Megan Browse announced the birth of their daughter Olive in August.
Speaking about how he felt, Slade told O2 Inside Line: The Next Level: "I’m not normally an emotional guy but when she was born I burst into tears and couldn’t speak for two to three hours afterwards.
“People tried to talk to me, the midwives, I said ‘sorry I just can’t’. I literally couldn’t, every time I opened my mouth I was a mess again.”
Slade also revealed that his England team-mates who have already had children, such as Owen Farrell and Ben Youngs, have been giving him parent tips.
"Thankfully had a good bit of advice from all the boys really who had kids before me just about how to change a nappy.
"That was a pretty new thing for me, there’s not really been any kids in my family that I’ve had to deal with like that so being told how to change a nappy is definitely saved my hands from getting covered in poo so yeah thanks boys!”
Slade is currently in camp with England as they are competing in the Autumn Nations Cup.
Eddie Jones’ side beat Georgia 40-0 last weekend and will now face Ireland on Saturday.