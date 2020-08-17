England and Gloucester rugby star Danny Cipriani has announced he is engaged to his partner Victoria Rose.

The pair, who went public with their relationship in May, shared the happy news on social media.

Cipriani wrote: "You make me the happiest man in the world. I love waking up with you every morning, not knowing which one of our personalities is going to arise, and how we fall in love with each other over and over again.

“You make every day so much better, I can’t wait to get home from training every day to see you. I can’t imagine life without you. You make me want to be the best man i possibly can for you and our family. You are my now wife to be.”

And he revealed in the post the pair will marry in just a few months time.

"I can’t wait to marry you in October. You’re my lover my best friend, you are so loyal, incredibly intelligent, sexy with so much class. I learn from you all the time. I will never get complacent, you deserve the greatest love every day.

“We could be doing absolutely nothing for days on end as long as I’m with you. My dream of finding the one i never thought would come true. And it has. I vow to you I’m going to turn up every day. Love and support you for the rest of our lives.”

While Rose, who is a mental health campaigner, said: "Mrs Cipriani to be"

Friends were quick to congratulate the star.

England and Wasps player Dan Robson wrote: “Congrats mate”

While South Sydney Rabbitohs player Thomas Burgess said: “I love, love. Great to see bro xxx”

And actor Josh Brolin wrote: “Beautiful love”

Cipriani’s past relationships include model Kelly Brook, model and TV personality Katie Price and presenter Kirstie Gallagher.