England match-winner Scarratt thrilled with ‘hell of a win’ over France after kicking last-gasp penalty
England rugby star Emily Scarratt praised her side’s character after their sensational comeback win over France at Twickenham on Saturday.
The Red Roses came from 13 points down inside the final ten minutes to win 25-23 with the final kick of the game.
And Scarratt, who kicked the match-winning penalty, was proud of the team’s ability to respond to adversity.
"It was a relative sitter (the final penalty) but the pressure adds a little bit more to it," she told BBC Sport.
"It is a hell of a result against a hell of a team.
"We pride ourselves on our strong start and perhaps we didn't really get that.
"[Coach] Simon Middleton said at the end that you can't coach character. We had to test ourselves in a different way, coming from behind, digging into those reserves."
It caps off a brilliant week for England, who moved to the top of the world rankings after their 33-10 victory over France last weekend.
Attention now turns towards the World Cup in September and October of next year, with France drawn in the same group as the Red Roses.