England and Harlequins player Jack Clifford forced to retire through injury at 27

England rugby and Harlequins star Jack Clifford has been forced to retire due to a shoulder injury at the age of 27.

Clifford had to have two surgeries on his shoulder after he dislocated it in his 100th game for the club.

He earned ten caps for England and was part of their whitewash victory over Australia in 2016.

“I am absolutely gutted to be have to call time on my career at a relatively early stage," he said.

"I have been at Quins since I was 13 years old and made so many good friends here. It has been an absolute pleasure training and playing with the lads each week and I will miss this environment greatly. I feel proud to have reached 100 appearances for Quins and it is ironic that the injury was sustained in my 100th game!”

His senior debut came for the club in 2012 against Northampton Saints.

Quins head coach Paul Gustard said he was saddened by the news.

“It is with sadness that Jack has been forced to retire from the game prematurely after another serious injury. I have been a huge fan of Jack from my days as an opposition coach and was delighted to be part of an England staff who awarded him his first of ten England caps.

"He was a player who had the ability to change a game with his explosive pace and offloading skills which, allied to his high work rate, meant he was an important player for us last season when he was a mainstay of the side who finished fifth."

"Jack - thank you for your efforts and congratulations on an incredible career. To think he played over 100 games and 10 games for England in a 8 year career where he was effectively injured for four years shows how valued he was by anyone who coached him. He will always be remembered and will always be a Harlequin. Travel well, Cliff!”