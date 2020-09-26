Rugby’s Champions Cup semi-finals kick off this weekend with defending champions Saracens, Racing 92, Toulouse and Exeter Chiefs competing for a place in the final on October 17.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixtures.

Racing 92 v Saracens

French club Racing 92 will face English side Saracens.

The match will be played at the Paris La Défense Arena with a kick off time of 1pm and is being shown on BT Sport 3.

Team news for both clubs has been released and although a few big names are missing it’s set up to be a classic encounter.

Saracens are still without England captain Owen Farrell after he was banned for a dangerous tackle against Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson, but they still have game changers in their ranks.

They haven’t made any changes to their starting squad from their quarter-final last weekend where they beat Leinster 25-17. Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Mike Rhodes will all take to the field.

While Racing have made some changes after their 36-27 victory over Clermont last weekend. The club are without Bernard Le Roux and so former Ireland international Donnacha Ryan comes into the side.

Teddy Thomas has also been brought into the squad for injured Louis Dupichot. Simon Zebo and Camille Chat are two stars who will also start.

Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse

Chiefs face Toulouse in the second semi-final.

The fixture will be played at Sandy Park with a kick off time 3.30pm and can be watched on BT Sport 3.

The team news for this game has also been released.

Chiefs have all their international stars that featured in their 38-15 quarter-final win over Northampton Saints. England stars Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie as well as Scotland players Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray will start.

While for Toulouse they will start with French stars Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack who also played in their 36-8 demolition of Ulster in their quarter last weekend.