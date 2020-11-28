British Airways say sorry for tweet wishing England good luck against Wales in Autumn International

British Airways angered Welsh customers after showing support for England
British Airways angered Welsh customers after showing support for England (DPA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
15:36pm, Sat 28 Nov 2020
British Airways have apologised after tweeting support for England ahead of their Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales this afternoon.

The now deleted tweet read ‘good luck to the England Rugby team against Wales today’ but the airline, which sponsors England, was heavily criticised for the post.

BA have now deleted the post

 (Twitter: BA)

BBC journalist Huw Edwards said ’I love @easyJet’, Rhondda MP Chris Bryant wrote ‘what utter divots’ and Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said ‘good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers’.

A statement from the airline said: "We are proud sponsors of England Rugby but on this occasion we unintentionally strayed offside, for which we are sorry."

BA do not fly from Wales but employ 900 people over three sites in south Wales.

