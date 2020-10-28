Ben Youngs set to join Jason Leonard in England’s 100-cap club

Ben Youngs and Jason Leonard
Ben Youngs and Jason Leonard
By NewsChain Sport
13:00pm, Wed 28 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ben Youngs will become only the second player to have amassed a century of England caps if he plays against Italy in Saturday’s final 2020 Six Nations match.

Only Jason Leonard has reached the milestone before and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at the facts and figures behind their routes to 100 appearances in the Red Rose jersey.

Ben Youngs

Ben Youngs would win his 100th cap on Saturday - (Copyright PA Archive)

Position: Scrum-halfClub: LeicesterEngland caps: 99Age at 100 caps: 31Time taken to reach 100 caps: 10 yearsHonours: Grand Slam – 2016. Six Nations titles – 2011, 2017Coaches played under: Martin Johnson, Stuart Lancaster, Eddie JonesMain competitors: Danny Care, Richard Wigglesworth, Lee Dickson, Willi Heinz

Jason Leonard

World Cup winner Jason Leonard has 114 caps for England - (Copyright PA Media)

Position: PropClubs: Saracens, HarlequinsEngland caps: 114Age at 100 caps: 34Time taken to reach 100 caps: 13 yearsHonours: World Cup – 2003. Grand Slams – 1991, 1992, 1995, 2003. Five Nations titles – 1996. Six Nations titles – 2000, 2001Coaches played under: Geoff Cooke, Jack Rowell, Sir Clive WoodwardMain competitors: Paul Rendall, Martin Hynes, Graham Rowntree, Trevor Woodman

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugbyu

England

Youngs

PA