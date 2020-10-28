Ben Youngs set to join Jason Leonard in England’s 100-cap club
Ben Youngs will become only the second player to have amassed a century of England caps if he plays against Italy in Saturday’s final 2020 Six Nations match.
Only Jason Leonard has reached the milestone before and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at the facts and figures behind their routes to 100 appearances in the Red Rose jersey.
Ben Youngs
Position: Scrum-halfClub: LeicesterEngland caps: 99Age at 100 caps: 31Time taken to reach 100 caps: 10 yearsHonours: Grand Slam – 2016. Six Nations titles – 2011, 2017Coaches played under: Martin Johnson, Stuart Lancaster, Eddie JonesMain competitors: Danny Care, Richard Wigglesworth, Lee Dickson, Willi Heinz
Jason Leonard
Position: PropClubs: Saracens, HarlequinsEngland caps: 114Age at 100 caps: 34Time taken to reach 100 caps: 13 yearsHonours: World Cup – 2003. Grand Slams – 1991, 1992, 1995, 2003. Five Nations titles – 1996. Six Nations titles – 2000, 2001Coaches played under: Geoff Cooke, Jack Rowell, Sir Clive WoodwardMain competitors: Paul Rendall, Martin Hynes, Graham Rowntree, Trevor Woodman