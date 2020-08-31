Bath Rugby v Wasps: When is it? What time? What channel? How do I stream it? And team news
Round 17 of the Gallagher Premiership will be concluded today as Bath Rugby take on Wasps.
The clash, which will be played behind-closed-doors at The Rec, will kick off at 3pm and is available to watch on BT Sport 1.
The team news was released yesterday and the fixture will also be a family affair as Bath’s Anthony Watson will play against his older brother Marcus.
Alongside Watson, Bath’s starting 15 is bolstered with England stars. Jonathan Joseph and new signing Ben Spencer.
While for Wasps, Joe Launchbury will captain the side and will lead stars like New Zealand international Malakai Fekitoa and England’s Dan Robson.
The fixture will decide who takes fourth place in the table heading into round 18 with Bath only one point ahead of Wasps in the table as it stands.
The other match taking place today is between London Irish and Saracens. A young Irish side will come up against an experienced Saracens team but will play with home advantage as that match kicks off at 1pm.
Other results over the weekend displayed a try frenzy as table leaders Exeter Chiefs beat Worcester Warriors 59-7.
While Sale Sharks were victorious over Bristol Bears in a 40-7 win, Gloucester beat Leicester Tigers 46-30 and Harlequins bagged a 30-17 win over Northampton Saints.