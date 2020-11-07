Anthony Watson to miss England’s date with Georgia
11:16am, Sat 07 Nov 2020
Anthony Watson has been ruled out of England’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia because of an ankle injury.
Watson started the 34-5 victory over Italy that clinched the Six Nations title a week ago but the Lions back has been left out of a 36-man training squad to undergo treatment with his club Bath.
George Ford is still troubled by an Achilles issue but he will continue his rehabilitation at England’s Teddington training base.