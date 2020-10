Alun Wyn Jones will to become rugby union’s most-capped international when he leads Wales out against Scotland on Saturday.

The second-row forward will play in his 149th Test, one more than former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Jones’ career in pictures.

Alun Wyn Jones, left, is tackled by Richie McCaw - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones powers through two Canada players to score his second international try - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones sings the national anthem - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones, right, meets the Prince of Wales - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones, left, gives Wales a team talk before a Six Nations game against Italy - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones in the sea during his first British and Irish Lions tour, to South Africa in 2009 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones celebrates the Lions' third-Test win over South Africa in 2009 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones breaks through the New Zealand defence - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones scores against South Africa in 2010 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones gets to grips with England’s Dan Cole during the 2011 Six Nations - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones celebrates Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam win in 2012 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Sam Warburton, left, and Alun Wyn Jones lift the trophy after the British and Irish Lions' series win over Australia in 2013 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones, centre right, and his team meet Prime Minister David Cameron after the Lions' victorious 2013 tour - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones tackles Scotland’s Blair Cowan, right, and jars the ball loose - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones and Wales team-mate Gethin Jenkins, centre, meet Prince Harry, left - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones wins lineout ball against Argentina - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones is tackled by New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock and Jerome Kaino - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones leads Wales on to the field against South Africa in December 2017 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones lifts the Six Nations trophy during the 2019 Grand Slam winners celebration welcome at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones takes the field against Australia in Tokyo at the 2019 Rugby World Cup - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones and his wife Dr Anwen Jones at the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - (Copyright PA Archive)

Alun Wyn Jones during his 148th international appearance, for Wales against France - (Copyright AP)