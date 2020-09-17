Roy Jones Jr has warned Mike Tyson he will resort to ‘biting’ if he needs to during their exhibition bout in November.

Legendary boxer Jones, 51, will come out of retirement to take on Tyson, 54, on November 28 in a clash which commissioners have already said will be stopped if one fighter looks to be in trouble.

Tyson has not stepped into a ring since being stopped by Kevin McBride 15 years ago - (Copyright PA)

But the way Jones is speaking, it appears the pair are keen to do damage to one another later this year.

“When it comes time to fight, we're going to fight," he told Sky Sports.

"If it comes down to bite, we're going to bite. Whatever has to happen is going to happen, that's just what it is.

"He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy."

Tyson famously took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997 when he bit his heavyweight rival and was subsequently disqualified.

Jones fought between middleweight and light-heavyweight in his prime, but jumped up to heavyweight and won the WBA title against John Ruiz in 2003.

Meanwhile, Tyson reigned supreme as the king of the heavyweight division between 1986 and 1990 before being shocked by James ‘Buster’ Douglas in one of boxing’s biggest ever upsets.

After serving time in prison, he then recaptured a world title against Frank Bruno in 1996, but later suffered high-profile losses against Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.