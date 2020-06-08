Ronaldo works out and Warner’s TikTok showreel – Monday’s sporting social

Cristiano Ronaldo and David Warner have kept busy on social media
By NewsChain Sport
18:04pm, Mon 08 Jun 2020
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.

Football

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo does not skip leg day.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul was familiarising himself with his surroundings at Carrow Road.

A landmark day for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

Meanwhile his team-mate Bruno Fernandes was impressing Juan Mata with his skills.

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen showed everyone the type of bike NHS workers will receive following money raised from ‘The Race’ on Sunday night, when four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome chased down a whole host of sports stars and celebrities to secure victory.

Not satisfied with just one David Warner TikTok a day, here is the Australia batsman’s greatest hits in one video.

Formula One

McLaren’s Lando Norris was thrilled to be back behind the wheel.

Athletics

Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili was feeling positive.

