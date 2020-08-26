Rio Ferdinand claims Chelsea are in talks to sign Lionel Messi
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed Chelsea are looking to sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.
The 33-year-old Argentine told the Catalan club on Tuesday that he wants to leave immediately on a free transfer subject to a clause in his contract.
The clause in question is said to have expired in June, but Messi plans to argue that it is still valid due to the prolonged season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
And if he is able to successfully exit Barcelona, Ferdinand believes Chelsea are one of the clubs keen to prosper.
He said: "Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !!"
Chelsea have already made several signings this summer including striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.
It has not been confirmed by anyone at the west London club whether they are seeking to acquire the Argentinian.
Messi, who made his debut for the Barcelona first team in 2004, has scored 634 goals in 731 appearances for the Spanish side and is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time.
He has also been linked with Manchester City, a move which would see him link up with former boss Pep Guardiola.
The Spanish transfer window opened earlier this month and has been extended to October 5 because of the postponed season.