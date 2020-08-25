Mancheste City and England forward Raheem Sterling has tested negative for coronavirus after attending Usain Bolt’s 34th birthday party in Jamaica on Friday.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt confirmed on Monday that he was self-isolating following the gathering in his home country, which former cricketer Chris Gayle also attended.

Bolt was celebrating his 34th birthday in Jamaica - (Copyright PA)

The legendary sprinter did not say he had tested positive for the virus, but a Jamaican radio station had reported earlier that he did return a positive result.

Amid concerns about Sterling potentially having contracted the virus, a source close to the England player told Sky Sports News: "Raheem feels fine and is showing no symptoms of coronavirus."

The 25-year-old is set to be picked by England manager Gareth Southgate later today for the team’s Nations League games at the beginning of next month.

All players will have to test negative before they join up with the squad next Monday.

Jamaica has not been dramatically affected by coronavirus, with only 1,612 confirmed cases and just 16 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

Bolt had earlier taken to social media to say: "Saw that social media say that I'm confirmed to have COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work.

"I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay here for my friends. Also I'm having no symptoms, so I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself from the ministry of health.

"I talked to all my friends and tell them that if they've come in contact with me, you should - just to be safe - quarantine by yourself and just to take it easy."