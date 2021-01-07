Yala Enki and Truckers Lodge take National chance for Paul Nicholls

The Paul Nicholls-trained duo of Yala Enki and Truckers Lodge remain at the head of the weights for Saturday’s Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow following the final declaration stage.

Yala Enki finished runner-up to Potters Corner 12 months ago under Bryony Frost and the partnership stays intact as the 11-year-old bids to make it third time lucky, having been third in 2018 when trained by Venetia Williams.

There was only one withdrawal from the five-day entries for the marathon chase, with the aforementioned Williams not declaring Didero Vallis. She instead relies on Cloudy Glen.

Evan Williams’ Secret Reprieve has headed the betting since winning the trial for the race and as the original weights stand, he looks well-in off just a 4lb penalty. Williams also runs Prime Venture.

David Pipe saddles Ramses De Teillee and Vieux Lion Rouge, while Springfield Fox represents Tom George.

The Two Amigos, who ran so well last year, a previous Scottish National winner in Joe Farrell and Lord Du Mesnil, second at the Cheltenham Festival in March, are among the other contenders.

Nicky Martin, who trains The Two Amigos, believes the nine-year-old is better shape than he was when fifth in this race last season.

The Two Amigos (right) is reported to be in good form ahead of the Coral Welsh Grand National (PA Wire)

“Fingers crossed it’s on which would be amazing,” the Somerset trainer told Sky Sports Racing

“I think he’s in better form this year than he was last year. He’s very fresh and ready to go.

“The softer the ground the better. With it being covered it could be quite holding by the time they take the covers off, that would be my only worry.”

A poignant winner would be Colin Tizzard’s Christmas In April, as this year the race is being run in memory of the trainer’s daughter, Kim Gingell.

There is also Grade One action scheduled with a field of eight set to face the starter in the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

Not surprisingly Gordon Elliott’s duo of Duffle Coat and Quilixios were not declared after the UK travel ban imposed by the Irish Government was extended until midnight on Friday.

Nassalam has so far looked a smart prospect in the making (PA Wire)

Gary Moore’s Nassalam has created a big impression in his short hurdling career to date, winning both his starts on these shores, and could be the one to beat.

“He hasn’t actually beaten anything yet. When he won first time he did the best time of the day, which he shouldn’t have done because he wasn’t extended, and also it was the fourth race on the card so he didn’t exactly have the best ground,” Moore said.

“He’s not a flashy work horse at home. His work before his first race was very average, but his work has improved as time has gone on.

“He works like a nice horse now, but before he ran first time he looked very average to me.”

The Pipe-trained Adagio was a winner at Cheltenham last time out and sets a solid standard, while Fergal O’Brien’s Elham Valley was impressive on his only start to date.

Bannister, Houx Gris, Mr Shady, Pyramid Place and Yggdrasil complete the field.