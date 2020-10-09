Winter powers to Cornwallis victory

Winter Power showed no signs of a busy campaign catching up with her after making virtually all to claim the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

The Tim Easterby-trained daughter of Bungle Inthejungle secured her fourth victory from nine starts this season with a clear-cut success in the Group Three prize.

Although briefly headed midway through the five-furlong dash, the 10-1 shot, who claimed Listed honours at Ayr on her last outing, quickly pressed on once regaining the initiative to cross the line three lengths clear of runner-up and favourite, Method.

Winter Power was too good for her rivals in the Cornwallis Stakes - (Copyright PA Wire)

Winning jockey Silvestre de Sousa said: “She won quite well at Ayr and has bounced back in great form. She has done really well and won very easily. She just ran in a very competitive race (Flying Childers) at Doncaster where I got beat on her.

“She has shown me plenty of encouragement today to travel very handy and when I asked her the question coming down the dip she handled it well and put the race to bed very nicely.”

Despite Winter Power – who was introduced at 25-1 for the Commonwealth Cup with William Hill and 33-1 by Betfair – being campaigned exclusively over five furlongs this season, De Sousa believes that with time she might get a bit further.

He added: “This year five is as far as we want to go, but we are nearly at the end of the season and with another couple of months on her back six furlongs will be suitable.

“I think when she fills up over the winter she might just strengthen up. I don’t know how good she will be, but she will always be in the mix in good races.”