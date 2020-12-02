Welsh National will be run behind closed doors
Chepstow’s Coral Welsh Grand National meeting is set to take place behind closed doors this month, following a statement on the course’s website confirming continued Government restrictions.
Crowds returned to four courses in England on Wednesday – for the first time since March, apart from two previous pilot race days – after the Government relaxed Covid policy.
But Wales will not be following suit.
The statement on chepstow-racecourse.co.uk read: “The Welsh Government has announced that spectators will not be allowed to attend race meetings in Wales until early 2021 due to the Covid19 pandemic.
“It had been hoped we could welcome spectators at Chepstow and Ffos Las following Boris Johnson’s decision to allow customers to attend elite sport in Tier 1 and 2 regions in England from December 2.
“Unfortunately this is not the case, and discussions with Welsh Government are continuing. We hope for a positive outcome.”
Chepstow’s next meeting is on Saturday, and the biggest date in the course’s calendar is December 27 – for the Welsh National.