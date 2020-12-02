Welsh National will be run behind closed doors

Potters Corner was a home winner of the 2019 Welsh Grand National - but there will be no crowds at Chepstow for this year's race
Potters Corner was a home winner of the 2019 Welsh Grand National - but there will be no crowds at Chepstow for this year's race (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:30pm, Wed 02 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chepstow’s Coral Welsh Grand National meeting is set to take place behind closed doors this month, following a statement on the course’s website confirming continued Government restrictions.

Crowds returned to four courses in England on Wednesday – for the first time since March, apart from two previous pilot race days – after the Government relaxed Covid policy.

But Wales will not be following suit.

The statement on chepstow-racecourse.co.uk read: “The Welsh Government has announced that spectators will not be allowed to attend race meetings in Wales until early 2021 due to the Covid19 pandemic.

“It had been hoped we could welcome spectators at Chepstow and Ffos Las following Boris Johnson’s decision to allow customers to attend elite sport in Tier 1 and 2 regions in England from December 2.

“Unfortunately this is not the case, and discussions with Welsh Government are continuing. We hope for a positive outcome.”

Chepstow’s next meeting is on Saturday, and the biggest date in the course’s calendar is December 27 – for the Welsh National.

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Chepstow

PA