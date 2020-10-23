Twilight has chance to sparkle for Menuisier

David Menuisier is glad of the opportunity to give Autumn Twilight a chance to shine in Group company before his date at the sales next week.

The Buratino colt won his only start to date at Salisbury at the beginning of this month and heads for the Molson Coors Beverage Company Stakes, registered as the Horris Hill Stakes, at Newbury on Saturday

Menuisier wants Autumn Twilight to show how good he is before the Autumn Horses In Training Sales at Tattersalls.

“He won first time out and he looked very professional. He seems to have come out of the race well,” said the West Sussex trainer.

“He’s entered in the horses in training sales next week – so rather than take it steady, steady, I prefer to run him in a race like this and see how he goes rather than take the easy route.

“He’ll be going to another yard, so I might as well see how he good he is now.

“He should really enjoy the ground. We’ve been happy with him, so we feel there’s not much excuse really.

“We go there with no pressure. Let’s hope he runs well.”

Jane Chapple-Hyam believes there is more to come from Albadri, who has not troubled the judge since causing a 100-1 upset on his debut at Windsor in August.

However, he has been stepped up in class at Listed and Group Three level in all his three starts since then.

“We think he’s better than he showed last time out,” she said.

“He got caught in the wrong place and couldn’t make ground from where he was.

“If he can return to the form of his run the time before at Newmarket, when he was only beaten three lengths, then you’d have to think he’s got a chance – given the winner that day (La Barrosa) is in a Group One this weekend.”

Among the tough opposition is Roger Varian’s Laneqash – who finished ahead of (subsequent Autumn Stakes winner) One Ruler when second to New Mandate at Doncaster – and John Gosden’s impressive Newmarket scorer Existent.

Raymond Tusk returns from a lay-off at Newbury on Saturday - (Copyright PA Archive)

Raymond Tusk is reported to be back firing on all cylinders after being sidelined since disappointing at Wolverhampton in January.

The Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old, who ran in last year’s Melbourne Cup, returns to action in the Pravha Stakes – formerly known as the St Simon Stakes.

“He’s had one or two niggles,” said Tim Palin, Middleham Park Racing syndicate manager.

“He had a problem with one of his feet just after Wolverhampton – then he cracked a rib in the late spring/early summer.

“We were going to target the Ebor, but we just couldn’t get him back in time.

“He’s moving fantastic now and he’ll be as fit as we can get him at home.

“On ratings he’s got every chance. He should be a player. The ground is a bit of an unknown, especially first time back, but we have to start off somewhere.

“He hasn’t got any penalties to carry now. Last year he struggled a little bit with his Group Two penalty. That’s gone now.

“He’s been doing great at home, and they couldn’t be happier with him.”

Should all go well, the All-Weather Championship Finals on Good Friday could be on the agenda.

Palin added: “All-weather Finals day is a distinct possibility if he could win a fast-track qualifier.

“We’ll see what happens at the weekend. Let’s hope we’ve got our Raymond back, and he runs a big race.”

His rivals include the Andrew Balding-trained pair of Alounak and Natural History as well as Jim Goldie’s Euchen Glen, surprise winner of the Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

Trainer Karl Burke expects a good run from Gift List in the Radley Stakes at Newbury - (Copyright PA Archive)

Karl Burke believes Gift List has claims to pick up some black type in the Racing TV Stakes, registered as the Radley Stakes.

The daughter of Bated Breath gets her chance in Listed grade after staying on strongly to take second place behind easy winner Just Frank in a valuable 27-runner sales race at Newmarket.

That race was over six furlongs, and she steps back up to seven – over which she was successful in her two previous races.

“She’s in great form. She came out of the race at Newmarket really well,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.

Setarhe (left) bids for a Listed success at Newbury - (Copyright PA Wire)

“She’s fresh and well, (and) she deserves the chance to get some black type. That’s what we’re trying to do.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her run. I’m not saying she’s definitely going to win, but she’ll put up a good show.”

Roger Varian’s Setarhe, second to another Burke-trained filly Dandalla in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, is among Gift List’s rivals – along with unexposed types including Little Kitten, Little Rollright, and Love Is You.