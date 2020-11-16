Turf victor Tarnawa to race on in 2021
Tarnawa will stay in training next season, with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe a long-range target.
The daughter of Shamardal was unbeaten in four starts this term, with her final three triumphs all at Group One level, including trainer Dermot Weld’s first ever win at the Breeders’ Cup meeting in the Turf.
Weld told the Irish Times: “The plan is for Tarnawa to stay in training next year, which is good news. We will look forward to training her for (an) autumn campaign again, which will hopefully include the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
“She has improved each year, from two to three to four and it’s quite possible she could improve even a little bit more.
“She is very versatile in terms of ground and is an exceptionally talented filly.”