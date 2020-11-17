Trump secures Fakenham victory
Getaway Trump highlighted a topical double at Fakenham on Tuesday.
Two weeks on from the US election, in which Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner over Republican Donald Trump, the Paul Nicholls-trained Getaway Trump and Olly Murphy’s Washington provided political watchers with a 14-1 double at the Norfolk venue.
Getaway Trump (5-2) was bouncing back from a lacklustre effort at Cheltenham as he survived a mistake at the second last fence to run out a half-length winner of the Raynham Novices’ Chase under Harry Cobden.
The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: “It was hard work, he was a little bit slow over a few fences, and down to two out, he half galloped into it – we sort of had a difference of opinion. I saw a nice stride and he wanted to gallop through it, but he’s got it done and won quite nicely in the end.
“I think he’s going the right way. He’s come back from a disappointing run at Cheltenham, two-five is obviously his trip as they go a little bit slower and he jumps better. It’s a step in the right direction.”
While Getaway Trump prevailed by a narrow margin, Washington (100-30) recorded a 19-length verdict in the closing Racing Partnership “Newcomers” Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.
Partnered by Aidan Coleman, the four-year-old travelled well throughout and was left in front when True Glory pulled up seven furlongs from home, striding on purposefully to take the prize.