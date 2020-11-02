Ton-up Keane delighted with second title

Colin Keane spoke of his delight at being crowned Irish champion Flat jockey for the second time after bringing up his century for the campaign at the Curragh.

While the season does not officially end until the November Handicap card at Naas next weekend, Keane effectively confirmed his title with his 99th winner at Naas on Sunday.

His nearest pursuer, Shane Foley, also enjoyed a winner on the same afternoon, but was still seven adrift of Keane before his five booked rides at the Curragh on Monday – and both jockeys will miss the domestic Flat season finale, because they are flying to America midweek for the Breeders’ Cup.

While Foley was out of luck on his final day of Irish action this term, Keane did sign off with a winner aboard Sarah Dawson’s 11-4 favourite Pretty Boy Floyd in the concluding GAIN Equine Nutrition Handicap.

“That’s a great way to finish up,” said Keane, who previously won the Flat championship in 2017.

“It was nice to get the 100 up on my last ride. I’m delighted – to win the title once is what you dream of growing up, so to get a second one, when it didn’t look likely for such a long time, is great.

“Shane Foley is a good friend of mine and would have been a very deserving winner of it.

“September was probably the real game-changer, because I rode 26 winners that month. That really helped.”

The obvious highlights of Keane’s century were the Classic wins of Even So in the Irish Oaks and Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin, whom he is due to ride in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup Mile.