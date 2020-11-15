Tom Eaves still on cloud nine after Breeders’ Cup win
Tom Eaves is still walking on air after his fairytale success aboard Glass Slippers in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland.
The North Yorkshire-based jockey has been overcome by the phone calls and text messages he has received after he rode the Kevin Ryan-trained four-year-old to become the first European winner of the race.
Eaves has watched the race many times since he got back home – which has made the obligatory self-isolation due to Covid-19 protocols more bearable.
“It’s still sinking in. It was amazing. She was absolutely class,” he said.
“I’ve watched the race back numerous times. There was a strong pace on. I was happy where I was early on, then you need the gaps to come.
“It was a great training performance by Kevin Ryan – to have her there in that form was a real credit.
“I’m on cloud nine. The phone hasn’t stopped. It means a lot. I’m very thankful for all the messages I’ve had.”
Eaves returns to action at Newcastle on Tuesday, and after the winter all-weather campaign, he can look forward to renewing his association with Glass Slippers as she stays in training for 2021.
Those chances don't come around very often. It was a dream come true
He said: “I’ve had to self isolate and you’ve got to stay at home, so I’ve not really been doing a lot, just watching a few replays.
“All the lads who went over are all in the same boat. Those chances don’t come around very often. It was a dream come true.
“I’m going to keep going over the winter and hopefully ride as many winners as I can and get busy.”
He added: “Glass Slippers stays in training next year, so that’s great. No doubt Kevin and the owners will have a chat about what they’re going to do with her.
“She comes good at that time of year. She proved over there that she goes on any ground, she goes round a bend and she’s stays well. She’s very versatile.”