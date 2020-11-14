Tiger Roll set for ‘full MOT’ next week
Tiger Roll will be a given a “full MOT” next week following his disappointing outing at Cheltenham on Friday.
The dual Grand National winner was pulled up in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, with jockey Robbie Power reporting afterwards Gordon Elliott’s star was “never travelling” and connections voicing their concern that age might be catching with the Gigginstown House Stud-owned 10-year-old.
As well has his Aintree heroics, Tiger Roll also has a remarkable four Cheltenham Festival victories to his credit.
Elliott wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning: “Tiger travelled back safely last night and is out with The Storyteller today. Our vet checked him over and is happy but he’ll get a full M.O.T next week.
“He’s still a horse of a lifetime!
“#Legend.”