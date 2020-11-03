Tiger Roll given weekend Lismullen Hurdle option

Tiger Roll is one of the potential star attractions on a high-class card at Navan on Sunday.

Fresh from a spin on the Flat the County Meath circuit last month, Gordon Elliott’s dual Grand National hero is pencilled in to return to the jumping game in the Grade Two Lismullen Hurdle over two and a half miles.

Elliott has a strong hand, with Cracking Smart, Fury Road, Sire Du Berlais and Surin also among the 14 entries.

Other contenders include Jessica Harrington’s pair of Magic Of Light and Supasundae and the Noel Meade-trained Sixshooter.

Grade Two honours are also up for grabs in the Tote Fortria Chase, which could stage the return of Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard.

The Grade One-winning six-year-old has upwards of a stone in hand on official ratings and will undoubtedly be a short-priced favourite on what would be his first competitive appearance since finishing a close-up third in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March.

De Bromhead has also entered Ornua, with Castlegrace Paddy (Pat Fahy), Eclair De Beaufeu (Elliott), Kildorrery (Ted Walsh) and Yaha Fizz (Eamon Delaney) the other hopefuls.

Last Saturday’s runaway Down Royal winner Ballyadam could make a swift return to action in the For Auction Novice Hurdle.

However, it would seem more likely Elliott will run one or more of his other four entries for the Grade Three event – Call Me Lyreen, Eskylane, One Down and Wide Receiver.

De Bromhead’s course and distance scorer Annexation and the Willie Mullins-trained N’golo – the champion trainer’s only entry on the card – are also in the mix.

The most valuable race of the afternoon is the 125,000 euro Ladbrokes Troytown Chase.

Elliott is responsible for 13 of the 35 horses to stand their ground, including top-weight Milan Native, Death Duty and Aforementioned.