Thurles possibility for exciting Sayce Gold

Sayce Gold could make a quick reappearance in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles on Sunday.

Trainer Michael Winters is eyeing the Listed contest over two miles for the exciting seven-year-old, who completed a four-week hat-trick when scoring by eight lengths at Cork.

That success came in a Grade Three heat over three miles, while her two earlier wins were over two-miles-seven at Thurles and in a two-mile bumper at Fairyhouse.

Winters is tempted to run the Trevor Hemmings-owned mare before Christmas, in a race won in 2018 by Irish Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle, as Sayce Gold has taken her recent exertions so well.

“She came up from the gallop, just to keep her ticking over, and her ears were pricked and she was dancing and having a slight skip and trot,” said the County Cork handler.

“I’d imagine there’s a possibility she’ll running in Thurles. It sounds very close, but she’s bouncing. We don’t have to give her any gallop, but we’ll play it by ear.

“When the ground goes against her we’ll be stepping aside because we want her for chasing next year. It would be great fun and it’s exciting to watch her jump fences at home. She is so athletic.

“I hate to put my head on the block, but the entry is going to be made and, if all is good, she might go there.”

Winters is already looking to next season when Sayce Gold switches to the bigger obstacles.

“She’ll go novice chasing next season and it probably be next October if the ground is right,” he added.