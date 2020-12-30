Talking takes Listed honours at Taunton
Talking About You landed her second Listed success when making most of the running in the Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Taunton
The Sean Curran-trained filly had earned her first black type on her previous start at Aintree and backed that up with a game display on her ninth run over the smaller obstacles since August.
As in her recent races, Talking About You was to the fore from the outset, sharing the pace-making duties with Perfect Myth, the 13-8 favourite.
The pair were still vying for the lead until after the third-last flight left where Talking About You (2-1) started to take a clear advantage.
Pushed out by Harry Bannister, the daughter of Sixties Icon stuck on gamely to score by two and a quarter lengths from Will Victory.
Perfect Myth was five and a half lengths away in third place.
Curran said: “We’ve found the key to her. She’s a bit tricky before the race, but she gets on with it then.
“She keeps surprising me, which is handy. She’s won two Listed races now – brilliant.
“She handled the ground better than the rest and she’ll jump a lot better on better ground.”
Curran will now have to work out where to go with Talking About You in the future.
“It’s a shame Aintree’s Festival is a long way away. I’d opt for there more than Cheltenham. None of those races are easy at Cheltenham or Aintree,” said the Swindon handler.
“I don’t think we have a whole load of options. I’m not sure what to do.
“I’ll sit down and see what we can do.
“The owner (Ian McGready) has a few quid in the kitty and he’s a good mate. He’s been a great supporter of mine when I was race riding, so he’s always 100 per cent behind me.”