Sunday inspection called ahead of Exeter card
Exeter clerk of the course Daniel Cooper is optimistic of Sunday’s meeting going ahead after the track passed an inspection on Saturday.
Officials had planned a 4pm check as the course was reported to be frozen in places and unraceable on Friday afternoon.
However, that check was brought forward and with the track now raceable following a considerable improvement, Cooper will hold an 8am precautionary inspection on raceday morning due to the threat of another overnight frost.
He said: “We are currently raceable. We have gone out earlier than planned as it just gives people a better idea of where we are and temperatures are currently hovering around 2C or 3C.
“I am a bit nervous about the overnight forecast with the temperature due to drop again, but I’d say we probably have a 60 per cent chance of racing.
“I’m optimistic with the frost covers we have got down, but we will have a precautionary inspection.”
A full programme of racing in Britain went ahead on Saturday after National Hunt meetings at Chepstow, Kempton and Wincanton all survived morning inspections.