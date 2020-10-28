Spirits seeking further Listed glory in Fleur De Lys heat

Cloak Of Spirits bids for her second Listed success of the season at Lingfield on Thursday following a fine effort at Group One level.

The Richard Hannon-trained filly ran a tremendous race to finish third in the Sun Chariot Stakes, only beaten a length and three-quarters by the winner, Nazeef.

That came after the daughter of Invincible Spirit had landed her first win of the season in the Listed Rosemary Stakes over the Rowley Mile.

Cloak Of Spirits now makes her first appearance on an artificial surface in the Ladbrokes EBF Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes, a fast-track qualifier for the All-Weather Championships.

Trainer Richard Hannon - (Copyright PA Archive)

“Her last two runs have probably been her best runs of the season,” said Hannon.

“She’s in good form, I think the track will suit and she’s got a nice draw, so I’m very hopeful she’ll run very well.”

When Cloak Of Spirits was second in the 1000 Guineas on her seasonal debut, Romsey was a length and three-quarters behind her in fifth place at the massive odds of 200-1.

However, the daughter of Mukhadram was kept off the track until earlier this month. She looked to need the outing when well-beaten in the Group Three Pride Stakes at Newmarket when stepping up to a mile and a quarter.

We ran her at Newmarket at the start of month just to sharpen her up more than anything, as there are a lack of opportunities on the turf

Trainer Hughie Morrison is just pleased to have the filly back on the course.

“Romsey obviously ran a great race in the 1000 Guineas, but she came back from there a bit jarred up, so we had to give her a break and have run out of time a bit really,” said the East Ilsley handler.

“We ran her at Newmarket at the start of month just to sharpen her up more than anything, as there are a lack of opportunities on the turf.

“We hope she will get a mile and a quarter in time, but she certainly wasn’t going to that day given the testing ground and her fitness levels.

Trainer Hughie Morrison expects Romsey to have benefited from her recent outing - (Copyright PA Archive)

“Cloak Of Spirits brings in the best form and is clearly the one to beat, but if we can run up to our Guineas form, we should be able to give her a race getting 3lb, as we were only a couple of lengths behind her at Newmarket.”

Others in the line-up include Sir Michael Stoute’s lightly-raced Soffika, Roger Varian’s Group-race placed Farzeen and Amanda Perrett’s Lavender’s Blue, a Group Three winner in 2019.

The Mark Johnston-trained pair of Vivid Diamond and Tulip Fields head for the Ladbrokes EBF River Eden Fillies’ Stakes in contrasting form.

Tulip Fields looked a filly very much on the up when lifting a mile-and-a-half handicap in good style at Doncaster on Saturday.

“She won impressively at Doncaster last week. She hit the line strong there and it looked like the extra furlong would not be an issue to her,” said Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father.

“She’s already got a bit of black type and we’re looking to try to build a bit more for her for her pedigree.”

Vivid Diamond has been below her best this campaign, which has prompted connections to try her in blinkers.

“She has been a bit disappointing this year,” said Johnston.

She's just not been travelling well through the early stages of her races so the blinkers have gone on to try and sweeten her up and get her to travel a bit better

“She had a very good autumn last year, winning at Chester and finishing third in the Park Hill. (It’s) been a bit of a struggle this year.

“She’s just not been travelling well through the early stages of her races, so the blinkers have gone on to try to sweeten her up and get her to travel a bit better.

“If they have the desired effect, I think running to a mark of 100 is probably going to be required to win this and she’s certainly capable of doing that on her best form.”

Aidan O’Brien, who took the prize with Delphinia, banks on Elizabethfaragon to give him back-to-back victories.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s Hyanna will attempt to improve on her seventh place in this race 12 months ago. The hat-trick seeking Sorrel and Jane Marple are lightly-raced three-year-olds who could have more to offer.