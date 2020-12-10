Soumillon ruled out of Hong Kong meeting

Christophe Soumillon has been ruled out of Sunday’s Longines International Races at Sha Tin.

Soumillon will not be permitted to ride by the Hong Kong Jockey Club as he has yet to receive an “unconditional release” from his Covid-19 quarantine period.

A HKJC statement read: “The Hong Kong Jockey Club has been informed by Christophe Soumillon that he has been requested by the Department of Health to undergo further Covid-19 tests.

“It is unknown at this stage when the testing will be completed and when Soumillon will be released from quarantine.

“Soumillon was licensed by the Club on the basis that he would undergo a mandatory 14 days quarantine under the Compulsory Quarantine of Persons Arriving at Hong Kong from Foreign Places Regulation.

“Soumillon arrived at Hong Kong on November 26 and commenced this 14 days quarantine.

“Despite having cleared his initial Covid-19 test on his arrival, he has yet to receive an unconditional release from quarantine in order to ride on this coming Sunday.

“The Club has taken advice from its chief medical officer. Given these circumstances the stewards have decided to stand him down from Sunday’s riding engagements.”

Soumillon had been due to take part in the four Group One features in Hong Kong, as well as riding five horses in supporting races.

Ryan Moore will now take over aboard Admire Mars in the Hong Kong Mile, with Zac Purton stepping in to partner Japanese runner Normcore in the Cup.

Soumillion’s intended Vase mount Ho Ho Khan will now be ridden by Vincent Ho and Alexis Badel will be on Computer Patch in the Sprint.

It is the second time Soumillon has been forced to miss a high-profile international meeting this year, with a positive Covid-19 test having also ruled him out of last month’s Breeders’ Cup meeting.