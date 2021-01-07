Soft Whisper books UAE 1000 Guineas ticket

Soft Whisper led home a one-two-three for trainer Saeed bin Suroor in the UAE 1000 Guineas Trial at Meydan

The daughter of Dubawi overcame a slow start to comfortably land the spoils in the hands of Pat Cosgrave, with her stablemates Last Sunset and Final Thought second and third respectively.

Jumeirah Beach broke well from the stalls and set a good early pace while Soft Whisper had to be rousted to get a decent position after her tardy beginning.

However, she was well-placed at the top of the straight and asserted over a furlong out to win by two and a half lengths, with three and a quarter lengths back to Final Thought.

“She jumped slow from the gate, but her class saw her win well,” said Bin Suroor.

“Halfway in the race she was travelling nicely and that is what she shows us in the morning when she works.

“She’s a nice filly, twice a winner in England. When she came to Dubai in October she wasn’t in her best condition, but in November and December she improved physically and works well in the morning.

“I like her. She’s a strong, big filly now. The next targets now are going to be the Guineas and the Oaks after we speak to Sheikh Mohammed.

“She will get the trip, no problem.”

Bin Suroor was also happy with the runs of Last Sunset and Final Thought.

“Nine furlongs will be no problem for them. They are nice fillies and will improve and in time will be better,” he said.

Cosgrave said of the winner: “She did everything wrong tonight. She flopped out of the gates. I didn’t have a great run round and had a harder race than I wanted to.

“She will learn plenty today and will be a better filly next time.

“It took me to the 100 (metre) marker down the back to pull her up, which is always a good sign. I was confident going into tonight that she’d win and I think, with a cleaner run, she’d have won a lot further.”