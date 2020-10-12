Soft ground in store for Ascot – but hurdles track not expected to be needed

Ascot’s clerk of the course Chris Stickels expects soft ground for Qipco British Champions Day on Saturday.

The last meeting at the track just over a week ago had to be called off due to waterlogging – but Stickels does not anticipate the meeting taking place on the inner (hurdles) track, which was needed for the races on the round course last year.

While rain is forecast for Monday evening into Tuesday, not much else of significance is expected before the meeting gets under way.

“Currently we’re soft, it’s been drying out since Saturday and we’ve only had a little bit of rain in the last week,” said Stickels.

“But what we have had is 112 millimetres in October already. We had a huge amount of rain the weekend before last which forced us to abandon the Saturday of the two-day meeting.

“We’re anticipating rain and showers through Monday into Tuesday with six to eight millimetres forecast.

“After that is is meant to remain generally dry, there may be the odd shower about but nothing serious.

“We might go back to heavy in places after this rain today and tonight and after that I anticipate soft ground for Champions Day.

“We have the option of using the inside track should the outer track be unraceable, but I don’t think it’s going to get to that if this forecast is accurate.”