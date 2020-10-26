Sir Busker camp aiming high for 2021

Sir Busker’s connections have ambitious plans for him next year after his terrific run in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot.

William Knight’s four-year-old belied his odds of 66-1 to finish fourth in the one-mile showpiece won by French raider The Revenant last week.

It has his syndicate owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds dreaming of Group One glory in 2021 when the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May and the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot could well figure in his programme.

However, there is a chance he may first have a spell in Australia – which would depend on several factors, including whether racegoers will be permitted back on the course.

“I’m not sure where we’ll go. We were thinking of the Lockinge and the Queen Anne next year,” said Kennet Valley racing manager Sam Hoskins.

“We’re looking into the option of to Australia as well. He could go a bit global – our spring, their autumn, March and April. There are races for him.

“Whether racegoers are allowed back on track will have a bearing. We have to think about our syndicate members. If they were allowed back, going to Australia would be at the expense of the Lockinge.

“If they can’t attend, then it doesn’t matter if he runs at Randwick or Newbury. It affects our campaigning a bit.

“He’s just been an amazing horse, and William Knight has done a great job with him.”

Hoskins reflected on Sir Busker’s career-best run in the QEII – in which he hung badly left towards the stands side.

“Obviously he’d won at Royal Ascot, so we thought he’d handle the track,” he said.

“He was unlucky not to be third really, given the way he drifted across the track.

“It’s just a shame they didn’t race close to the stands side – then the rail would have stopped him – but we’re really happy, and it’s so exciting for the future.

“It was handy him going off camera and coming up the stands rails, because the handicapper has left him on the same mark (of 111). It was very good of him, because it gives us options.

“He could run in the Queen Anne and then one of those big mile handicaps as well. Ascot suits the way he races.”